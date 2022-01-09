Defence Committee Chair says Georgia to be a NATO member

Georgia will be a NATO member. This will be decided by Georgia and the alliance and no third country, despite aggressive ambitions, or size of nuclear weapons could resist it, said Chairman of the parliamentary Defense Committee, Irakli Beraia, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Irakli Beraia, NATO Secretary-General made a clear statement that the NATO Open policy will not be revised.

Beraia said Georgia had never been so close to NATO integration as today and this was confirmed by cooperation packages, high-ranking visits and Georgia’s participation in the alliance summits.

“All this means that Euro-Atlantic space’s security-related decisions are not made without Georgia’s involvement and taking into accounts its interests. Georgia will become a member of the alliance. This is only a decision of Georgia and the alliance, and no third country, despite its aggressive ambitions or the size of its nuclear arsenal, can resist it,” Irakli Beraia said.