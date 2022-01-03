Azerbaijani serviceman wounded in mine blast

By Vafa Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani serviceman has been wounded in a mine blast in Kalbajar region liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Trend has reported, quoting the Defence Ministry.

Azerbaijani army soldier Yusif Einiyev was wounded in the explosion of an anti-personnel mine near Kalbajar region's Baghlipeye settlement.

The soldier was evacuated to a military medical facility.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor-General's Office stressed that Yusif Einiyev, who was wounded at about 1700 on January 2, underwent traumatic amputation of the lower third of his left leg as a result of the injuries in the explosion.

The case is currently being investigated in the Kalbajar military prosecutor's office, the report added.

In an address to the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union held in Brussels on December 15, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev said that about 200 people had been killed or injured in mine explosions to that date. In this regard, he stressed the importance of the European Union and member states providing technical and financial assistance to Azerbaijan to eliminate the mine problem.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On June 12, 2021, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in Aghdam.

On July 3, 2021, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Yerevan submitted to Baku all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories as a result of talks through Russia's mediation on December 4, 2021. The accuracy of the maps is still to be checked.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.