Salaries of servicemen of State Border Service increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend

From today, the salaries of servicemen of the State Border Service are being increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Taking into account that a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the monthly salaries of active military servicemen of the State Border Service is increasing by 20 percent.

The monthly official (tariff) salaries of non-civil servants of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan is also to be increased by an average of 20 percent.

This Decree will come into force on January 1, 2022.