First VP Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Azerbaijani people for congratulations on occasion of New Year [PHOTO]

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of 31 December-the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year holiday on her official Instagram page.

The post says:

"Dear sisters and brothers!

Thank you for your congratulations and best wishes.

We also extend our sincere congratulations to you! May the smile on your face never fade away, may sorrow be far from you! We wish you good health, your wishes come true, plenty of light and love in the New Year! May the Almighty God protect our country, our people and our friends!"

With love,

Your MEHRIBAN"