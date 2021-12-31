Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan meets with servicemen

By Trend

Under the instructions of the Minister of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov visited the military units on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Deputy Minister was interested in the social, living conditions and logistics of servicemen, conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense to the military personnel and wished them success in their service.

Lieutenant General N.Osmanov conveyed the relevant instructions of the Minister of Defense to better organize the service, maintain a high level of combat readiness, as well as improve logistics.

In the end, the servicemen were presented with holiday gifts.