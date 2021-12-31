President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Cuban counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Cuba – Liberation Day that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

The development of Azerbaijan-Cuba relations is gratifying. I wish to particularly emphasize productive cooperation between our countries with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I believe that through our joint efforts the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba will continue to develop successfully, and our cooperation continues within the multilateral bodies, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this memorable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba," the letter said.