Senior Advisor to Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

December 31, the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, is a day when Azerbaijani Turks have the same words, thoughts and deeds, and tell those who try to separate them that they will one day unite in one homeland, Senior Advisor to the Turkish President Yalcin Topcu told Trend .

"I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, and I pray to Allah for all the dreams of our Azerbaijani brothers to come true in the new year," Topcu added.

"I dedicate the following poem to the heroic Azerbaijani nation, the glorious army and Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, who liberated during the 44-day second Karabakh war the lands of Karabakh region which were under the occupation for 30 years," Topcu said.

"Yaza dönsün q???n?z, bayramlar bayram olsun.

D?rd görm?sin ba??n?z, bayramlar bayram olsun.

Otlar tikanlar dolsun N?mrutlar?n can?na,

Asan olsun i?iniz, bayramlar bayram olsun"