Azerbaijan, Algeria mull co-op, regional peace, security

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Algeria’s newly-appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan Abdelouahab Osmane have discussed cooperation, peace, security and progress in the region, the ministry has reported.

Bayramov stated that the development of ties with Algeria is very important to Azerbaijan and emphasized the necessity of high-level interactions between the two countries in this respect.

He said that growing political, economic, humanitarian, and people-to-people relations require close collaboration between the two countries.

“Our countries continue to successfully cooperate in the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international platforms,” Bayramov underlined.

He expressed gratitude to Algeria for supporting Azerbaijan’s internationally justified position in the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

“The minister also briefed the ambassador on the current situation in the region, the post-conflict recovery and reconstruction process, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, opportunities for normalization of relations with Armenia and unilateral steps taken by Azerbaijan in this direction, as well as Azerbaijan's vision for the future development of the region in peace, security and progress” the report added. ?

Bayramov congratulated Osmane and wished him success in his new mission while receiving a copy of his credentials.

In turn, Osmane expressed delight with his appointment, stating that his nation had always supported peaceful diplomacy and the restoration of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The ambassador emphasized the necessity of boosting political and economic connections between Azerbaijan and Algeria, saying he would go to great lengths to achieve so.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects of the development of bilateral relations.