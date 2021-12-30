Azerbaijani FM meets with Turkish Ambassador

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the agenda of mutual cooperation and allied relations developing between the two countries at the highest level.

It was noted that 2021 was an extremely eventful year for the two countries, both in terms of the development of bilateral relations and at the regional and global levels. It was emphasized that efforts will be mobilized next year to further develop these relations.

Turkish Ambassador presented Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with an invitation to the diplomatic forum in Antalya, which will take place in March next year. Jeyhun Bayramov thanked for the invitation and noted that the forum is a very successful platform.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey within the framework of international organizations, projects implemented on the initiative and with the joint participation of both states, as well as the mechanism of regional consultations, where the first meeting in the "3+3" format was recently held, the prospects for trilateral and quadrilateral cooperation platforms.