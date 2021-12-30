Deputy defence chiefs visit military units in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Deputy Defence Ministers Karim Valiyev and Ramiz Tahirov have visited the military units stationed on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, the Defence Ministry has reported.

As a part of his visit to the military unit stationed in liberated Kalbajar region, Karim Valiyev checked the conditions created for the servicemen, as well as inspected the newly-built canteen, the ministry said on December 30.

“The chief of the General Staff inquired about the social and living conditions of the servicemen serving at heights of up to 3,400 meters on the state border with Armenia, and after observing the opposing side’s activities from the command-observation post gave additional instructions on the organization and conduct of combat duty,” the ministry said.

During the lunch with the military personnel, the deputy defence minister familiarized himself with their problems and congratulated them on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year. At the end of the event, distinguished servicemen were awarded valuable gifts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov visited the Azerbaijan Air Force units conducting combat duty on the liberated territories, the ministry said on December 29.

Tahirov congratulated the personnel on the upcoming holidays and presented gifts to the distinguished servicemen.

Addressing the personnel, Tahirov stressed the significance of the Azerbaijani army's historical victory gained over Armenia in the 44-day war in 2020. He also stressed the successes achieved in 2021 in the military sphere.

Furthermore, the deputy defence chief familiarized himself with the social and living conditions created for the personnel and gave relevant instructions for further activities.