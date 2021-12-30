Azerbaijani civilian wounded by Armenian fire

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

An Azerbaijani civilian has been wounded as a result of the Armenian gunfire, the Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on December 30.

The incident occurred in Aghdam's Yeddi khirman area at about 1600 on December 29, the report added.

According to information received from the Aghdam region prosecutor's office, Baku resident Anar Rahimli (28) was wounded by the Armenian armed forces while performing his duties in the area. Rahimli is an employee of Bakcell LLC (local telecommunication company).

The investigation department of the Prosecutor-General's Office launched legal proceedings into the case under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), 29, 120.2.7 (attempted murder of two or more persons), 29, 120.2.11 ( robbery, extortion, attempted murder in connection with terrorism or banditry), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, possession, transportation and carrying of firearms, explosives by an organized group).

The investigation into the case is underway, the report concluded.

It should be noted that Armenia commits provocations against Azerbaijan from time to time. Earlier, Baku condemned Yerevan for the recent escalation of tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The worst escalation of tension was registered on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on November 16. As a result, seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded during military operations in Kalbajar and Lachin on the state border with Armenia.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.

On December 14, 2021, during the Brussels meeting, organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting.

Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The issue of demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was also brought up on the agenda, and the European Union's readiness to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in this regard was underlined at the meeting.