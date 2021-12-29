Russia's MFA talks creation of commission on delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

By Trend

A commission on delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan may be created soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

“The commission will be created soon,” Rudenko said. “We do not see any big obstacles to the implementation of this agreement at the highest level.”

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia acted as a mediator, offering its assistance in launching the corresponding negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia from the very beginning of the aggravation of the situation in certain sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in May.

“I would like to stress that the incidents are not directly related to the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers,” Rudenko said. “The problem has remained from the Soviet period and has been stipulated by the lack of proper international legal formalization of the state border between the two countries along its entire length.”