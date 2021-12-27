President of Union Européenne de Cyclisme congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme Enrico Della Casa has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 60th birthday anniversary.

"Dear Mr. President, on behalf of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme Management Board, I would like to sincerely congratulate you on your 60th anniversary and wish you success in your future endeavors," Enrico Della Casa said.

"A few days ago, the Azerbaijan sports community unanimously re-elected you as a President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan," President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme said. "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on this significant event."

"I believe that during your activity you will continue to focus on the development of cycling in Azerbaijan and support the development of all areas of this sport in your country," Enrico Della Casa said. "As the UEC family, I wish you to see the prestigious cycling races in Azerbaijan again. Looking forward to meeting you soon."