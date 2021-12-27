Over 8 kg drug seized on Azerbaijan-Iran order

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has prevented 8.3 kg of drugs from being smuggled from Iran into Azerbaijan, the service has reported on its website.

The incident was registered at Horadiz border detachment’s border post in Imishli region’s Garaguvendikli village at about 0310 on December 23.

The border guards noticed suspicious persons approaching the border post’s territory by car. Unidentified persons disobeyed the border guard’s order trying to leave the scene with a package.

As a result of the operational measures, Baku resident Jeyhun Aghayev (24) and Beylagan resident Misirli Ali (22) were detained.

During the inspection, border guards seized 8.3kg of drug-like substance, as well as "marijuana" resembling drugs in a small package from the car.

Necessary operational and investigative measures are underway on the case.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region. After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

After restoring its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking measures to ensure safety and restore order in the liberated lands. One of such measures is to stop drug flow in the region that was previously controlled by an illegal regime in Karabakh set up by Armenia.

During its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia used Karabakh and adjacent seven regions for its illegal activities, including arms and drugs trafficking. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.