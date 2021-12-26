Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs mull situation in South Caucasus

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the situation in the South Caucasus.

The discussion took place during the telephone conversation on December 25, the Turkish ministry has reported.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

In the first ten months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $3.4 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.