Azerbaijan led by President Ilham Aliyev recognized in world as country of political stability, tolerance - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament

By Trend

Being first vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, MP, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), deputy chairman of PACE, president of the National Olympic Committee, first deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev always served the revival, progress of Azerbaijan and national interests, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at the plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

Gafarova said that this unchanging position is the basis of the high confidence of people in President Ilham Aliyev.

“From the first day of assuming the highest state post, President Ilham Aliyev, who declared his commitment to the policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev, gained great victories for the country,” chairperson added.

Gafarova said that President Ilham Aliyev, as the chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, adhering to the political course of the national leader, has turned the New Azerbaijan Party into the strongest political organization in the country and in the region.

“Today, Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has been recognized in the world as a country of political stability, progress, global initiatives, and tolerance,” the chairperson added.

Gafarova said that Azerbaijan, having gained great authority, has been recognized as a reliable partner in the world thanks to the independent political course of President Ilham Aliyev, based on national interests and mutual trust.