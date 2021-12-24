World leaders greet Aliyev on his 60th birthday

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive congratulations from a number of world leaders on the occasion of his 60th birthday on December 24, Azertag has reported.

In a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Aliyev is respected among his compatriots and in the international arena. He underlined that under Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved great successes in economic, social, and other fields.

"I value our friendly relations. I will be glad to continue a constructive and meaningful dialogue with you and to work closely together for the further development of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, as well as for the strengthening of regional stability and security," he wrote.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized that strategic partnership with Azerbaijan is of great importance for Serbia.

"Despite the geographical distance, our countries and peoples have great potential to strengthen traditional friendship and partnership in all spheres," he wrote.

Noting that Serbia is strongly committed to further strengthening ties, he expressed the hope that Azerbaijan will continue to be Serbia's reliable partner in the realization of common goals.

In a congratulatory letter, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, congratulating President Aliyev, expressed confidence that Croatia and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and deepen mutual friendship and bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that joint activities to improve economic ties are of particular importance.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also conveyed birthday greetings to his Azerbaijani counterpart. He expressed confidence that following Aliyev's strategic course, Azerbaijan will confidently move forward on the path of sustainable growth and reach new heights in building a strong and prosperous country.

"You are celebrating this anniversary in the status of a recognized leader of your people, who made a historic contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan's statehood, achieving impressive results in socio-economic development and increasing the country's authority in the international arena," he wrote.

He added that Kazakhstan highly appreciates Aliyev's personal contribution to the deepening of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations and attaches importance to further strengthening mutual support and strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a congratulatory letter, Moldova President Maia Sandu expressed confidence that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between Moldova and Azerbaijan will continue to develop for the benefit of both countries and nations.

King of Jordan Abdullah II conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.