"Dear President" - Trend TV’s film [VIDEO]

By Trend

Today is the birthday of President of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Trend International News Agency has prepared a documentary titled "Dear President" on this occasion.

The film tells about the historical exceptional services of President Ilham Aliyev to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people, his tireless activity for the development and strengthening of Azerbaijan, as well as the great victory in second Karabakh war achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

VIDEO: