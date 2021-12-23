Bosnia support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity sign of friendship [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the country itself during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic on December 23.

Describing this support as an important indicator of friendship and partnership, Aliyev also expressed Azerbaijan’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Noting that cities, villages, historical and religious monuments were destroyed during the occupation of liberated territories by Armenia for nearly 30 years, the head of state highlighted the extensive reconstruction and restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan on those territories.

In turn, Bisera Turkovic congratulated the president on the great strides Azerbaijan has made, noting that she was deeply impressed by the development process in the country.

At the same time, she extended Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic's greetings to the head of state.

Aliyev thanked for Sefik Dzaferovic's greetings and asked Turkovic to extend his greetings to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Earlier on November 3, Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Sefik Dzaferovic. During the meeting, the parties hailed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina amounted to $1.2 million in the first 11 months of 2021. In addition, trade volume between the two countries amounted to $741,760 in 2020.

It should be noted that on July 19, Azerbaijan Airlines delivered 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of the humanitarian aid in the fight against coronavirus