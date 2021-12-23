EU official hails Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders' "constructive" comments in Brussels

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has highly appreciated the exchange of statements between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the summit held in Brussels, Trend has reported.

“It was striking that for the first time the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan exchanged constructive comments at the Eastern Partnership summit,” Borrell wrote in his blog.

According to him, this was possible thanks to the mediation efforts facilitated by EU Council President Charles Michel, which showed the EU's readiness to play a stronger role in efforts to resolve the conflict in the South Caucasus.

It should be noted that as part of Aliyev's visit to Brussels on December 14-15, the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the opening of communications, humanitarian issues and other topics were discussed.

As a result of the trilateral meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan, which took place on December 14 in Brussels at the initiative of Charles Michel, as well as a bilateral meeting between Aliyev and Michel, through the EU mediation Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia 10 Armenian servicemen on December 19.

The transferred persons were detained on November 16, 2021, while preventing a provocation by the Armenian armed forces near Kalbajar region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.