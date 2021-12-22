Baku, Bishkek eye economic ties, regional, global security

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Kyrgyz Security Council Deputy Chairman Talatbek Masadykov have discussed economic ties, regional and global security issues, the ministry reported on December 21.

Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations are improving rapidly and that political communication between the two countries is at an all-time high, Bayramov said at the meeting with Masadykov.

He stressed the importance of the existing Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz economic ties, as well as the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

The minister remarked on the continued growth of the effective cooperation between the two countries as well as within international organizations.

Furthermore, Bayramov briefed the guest about the regional situation, Azerbaijan’s vision for the future development of it, the post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction carried out by the government in the liberated lands, as well as the normalization of relations with Armenia and implementation of trilateral statements signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in 2020.

In turn, Masadykov stated that the two countries have traditionally had good relations.

He added that the Kyrgyz people celebrated Azerbaijan’s every victory that had grown gradually during its first years of independence under national leader Heydar Aliyev's leadership and later under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.

The parties discussed the future of bilateral relations, emphasizing that contacts between the two nations, especially high-level visits, will help to propel ties forward.

The senior officials also touched upon the situation in Afghanistan, its impact on surrounding countries, and the outcomes of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers' emergency session on Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov and Kyrgyzstan’s State Communications Agency Director Talant Kalikov discussed bilateral cooperation in space and the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) field.

Kalikov is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the first business meeting of space agency representatives and organizations of Turkic-speaking countries.

During the meeting, the guests were informed about the operation mechanism of the registration system for mobile devices IMEI in Azerbaijan. It was also noted that there is an opportunity to exchange experience in this area.

Earlier, Kyrgyz ambassador Kairat Osmonaliyev said that the two countries will sign a strategic partnership declaration in 2022.

According to Osmonaliyev, relations between the two countries are reaching a higher level of strategic partnership.

"Besides, from 2022 it’s planned to intensify cooperation in all areas, such as education and transport sectors, preparation and approval of joint projects, the establishment of an investment fund, construction of an oil refinery in Kyrgyzstan, and others," he said.

The diplomat also noted that next year the two countries are expected to sign documents in the field of economic cooperation.

"Next year, it’s expected that an agreement on twinning, as well as on perpetuating the memory of [famous Kyrgyz writer] Chingiz Aitmatov will be signed between Baku and Bishkek. We can also talk about strengthening political and diplomatic ties, maintaining economic, cultural and humanitarian relations. In the humanitarian field, it’s planned to hold mutual days of culture," stressed Osmonaliyev.



