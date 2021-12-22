President signs order to approve MoU on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding on the exchange of information and assistance in obtaining tax claims between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Croatian Ministry of Finance".

According to the order, it is necessary to approve the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Croatian Ministry of Finance on the exchange of information and assistance in obtaining tax claims", signed on October 20, 2021 in Baku city.

After the Memorandum of Understanding, specified in part 1 of this order, enters into force, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy must implement the provisions of the order.

It is necessary to send a notification to the Croatian government on the fulfillment of the necessary domestic procedures by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for the Memorandum of Understanding to enter into force.