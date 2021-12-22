President Aliyev receives Turkish minister of energy and natural resources [VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic Fatih Donmez.

Donmez conveyed the greetings of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

The sides noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are constantly developing in all areas, and hailed the continuation of energy cooperation as in previous years.

During the conversation, the sides stressed the importance of global energy projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Turkey. It was noted that Donmez's visit is a good opportunity to discuss prospects for the development of energy cooperation.

The sides said that the First Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum to be held in Baku is a new platform for expanding energy cooperation between the two countries, identifying new areas and discussing specific projects.



