Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party

By Trend

Azerbaijan gets big political and economic dividends thanks to the implementation of important economic projects, Deputy Chairman, Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov said at the conference entitled "Model of Azerbaijan's Development: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow", Trend reports on Dec. 21.

Budagov stressed that Azerbaijan’s sustainable and confident development is associated with President Ilham Aliyev, who continues the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev in a new direction.

The deputy chairman stressed that the exemplary model of Azerbaijan’s economic development attracts the attention of the whole world.

“International organizations highly appreciate Azerbaijan’s success and give positive and optimistic forecasts for the country’s future,” Budagov said.

“The new economic model is one of the factors that strengthen Azerbaijan’s independence,” the deputy chairman said. “Azerbaijan gets big political and economic dividends thanks to the implementation of important economic projects.”

Budagov added that Azerbaijan’s biggest success during the years of independence was the liberation of its historical lands from the Armenian occupation.

“This is the success of the policy being pursued by President Ilham Aliyev,” the deputy chairman stressed.

Budagov stressed that these achievements strengthen Azerbaijan’s global position.

“The opening of the Zangazur corridor will turn the South Caucasus into an area for cooperation,” the deputy chairman added.