Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia – Russian professor

By Trend

The Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Head of the Master's program "Diplomacy" at St. Petersburg State University, member of the Valdai International Discussion Club Stanislav Tkachenko said during the international round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects", Trend reports on Dec. 20.

“The Zangazur corridor requires the restoration and creation of a new railway,” Tkachenko said. “Russia is interested in this corridor. We think that this is a reliable way for trade with our partners.”

“Armenia cannot provide the political elite and the population with information about the feasibility of this project due to political weakness,” the professor said. “The Zangazur corridor will benefit a number of countries.”

Tkachenko thinks that the issues of delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as the issue of the Zangazur corridor, can be resolved only through diplomatic means.