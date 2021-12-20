Azerbaijan supports OIC humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Azerbaijan is ready to support the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan, the ministry reported on December 19.

Bayramov made the remarks at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ extraordinary session, which was held in Pakistan at the initiative of Saudi Arabia on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“The OIC, founded on the noble principle of Islamic solidarity, has a special responsibility to stand with our Afghan sisters and brothers at this challenging time. Due to the significant experience in humanitarian assistance obtained throughout past years and established mechanisms and institutions, the OIC is well placed to play a leading role in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” Bayramov stressed.

He added that as a responsible member of the organization, Azerbaijan remains ready to support OIC’s humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

Bayramov underlined that the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan creates severe regional and global challenges and is a subject of widespread concern. The catastrophic humanitarian ramifications of the Afghan situation necessitate immediate action by the whole international community, as it threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people, he added.

“The root causes of the current situation cannot be overlooked in order to find durable solutions. In this context, the establishment of a fully functional inclusive governance system in the country, addressing risks of terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, eliminating poverty, especially among the youth, and fostering sustainable economic development continues to be vital. Otherwise, mere humanitarian assistance can hardly be a panacea to the decades-long sufferings of the Afghan people,” Bayramov stressed.

The minister said that the only possible way out of the crisis is to establish functional governance through a peaceful and inclusive process in Afghanistan. In this respect, Azerbaijan welcomes the legitimacy of a series of resolutions adopted by the OIC and reiterates its commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders, he underlined.

“Security and stability in Afghanistan are closely interlinked with the overall security environment in the region. We must show our solidarity and support also to the neighboring OIC member-states in tackling the serious challenges they face due to the aggravated situation in Afghanistan,” Bayramov said.