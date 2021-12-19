Azerbaijan transfers 10 servicemen to Armenia [UPDATE]

Azerbaijan has transferred 10 Armenian servicemen to Armenia through the mediation of the European Union, the State Commission on Prisoners, Missing Persons and Hostages reported.

Armenian servicemen were transferred as a result of the trilateral meeting between th President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on December 14 in Brussels on the initiative on the initiative of the European Council of the EU Charles Michel.

The transferred persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while preventing a provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction of the state border.

Armenia has arrested four out of 10 servicemen transferred by Azerbaijan, which always demonstrated commitment to principles of humanism, on December 4. The criminal case was initiated against six more servicemen in Armenia