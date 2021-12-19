TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president's special representative visits Sugovushan settlement and Talish village

19 December 2021 [11:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov visited Sugovushan settlement and Talish village of Tartar district, Trend reports on Dec. 18 referring to Azerbaijani president's special representative’s message on Twitter.

"Today we have visited the liberated territories of Tartar district - Sugovushan settlement and Talish village as well as got acquainted with the work done", the Azerbaijani president's special representative tweeted.

