Media bill to allow fighting "pollution" in media

By Trend

One of the main problems in the field of media today is information pollution, which must be dealt with, Head of the Foreign Projects Directorate of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said.

According to Hafizoglu, polluting online media sources with incomplete, contradictory or false information is widespread.

"We saw how serious this is during the 44-day second Karabakh war," he said.

Hafizoglu expressed hope that journalism in Azerbaijan becomes even more professional.

"Unfortunately, today the concept of "journalism" is completely distorted. I believe that the draft law "on Media" will give a serious impetus to the process of making journalism in Azerbaijan even more professional, he said.