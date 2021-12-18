Azerbaijan creates investigation groups on "Tartar case"

By Trend

New investigative groups have been created, including the staff of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on the "Tartar case", Trend reports.

The mentioned issue is stated in a joint message of the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service, released on Dec.18.

"In connection with the unlawful actions of some military personnel of the military units of the Ministry of Defense located in the Tartar, Aghdam and Beylagan districts, committed in May-June 2017, which consisted in the interrogation of persons suspected of committing illegal actions, the use of physical and psychological violence, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment that led to death and other grave consequences, a criminal case was initiated at the Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code,” the joint statement says.

According to the statement, the preliminary investigation in five criminal cases against 19 accused was completed and sent for consideration to the courts, which sentenced these persons to various punishments.

It was also noted that the attention of media representatives and participants in the criminal process in the information is focused on the fact that it is unacceptable to spread information about the preliminary investigation without the appropriate permission.

The statement notes that measures will be taken in accordance with the legislation with regard to persons spreading distorted information in order to exert pressure on the investigation, deliberately forming an erroneous opinion in society, discrediting the image of the Azerbaijani army, the work of state bodies.