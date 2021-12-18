Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom to expand co-op with startups, acceleration centers

By Trend

AzInTelecom under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport plans to establish cooperation with startups and acceleration centers operating in Azerbaijan, AzInTelecom told Trend.

According to the information, startups are able to use the company's cloud service for free within the framework of the AZCLOUD ScaleUp program.

"In addition, within the framework of this program, covering the areas of ‘Smart Country’, AgroTech (‘smart’ agricultural technologies), EdTech (‘smart’ technologies in the education sector), Grintech (‘green’ technologies), MedTech (innovations in medicine), GameTech (game technologies) and E-commerce (electronic commerce), startups will be provided with services of the company worth up to 5,000 manats ($2,942)," the company said.

It was also reported that the goal of the AZCLOUD ScaleUp program, implemented in partnership with startups, as well as acceleration centers, is to develop this ecosystem in Azerbaijan and to support successful startups that are in the incubation stage.

AzInTelecom noted that five startups and acceleration centers are involved in this program. It is planned to establish cooperation with other startups and acceleration centers operating in Azerbaijan.