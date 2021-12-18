Azerbaijan opens military facilities in Kalbajar, Lachin regions (VIDEO)

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has opened newly-built facilities in Kalbajar and Lachin regions, the Defence Ministry reported on December 18.

The work to further impprove the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in high mountains continues thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's attention and care.

As part of the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin regions, Hasanov and accompanying senior militarty officials familiarized themselves with the living quarters for the military.

“The buildings have modern equipment, furniture and inventory to meet all the necessary needs. The buildings have weapons rooms, barracks, canteens, kitchens, first-aid posts, food and storage warehouses, bath and sanitary facilities, generators that provide uninterrupted power supply, as well as heating system, electricity and water supply lines,” the ministry said.

Hasanov, who got acquainted with the vehicle fleet of the military units, was informed that through the acquired new ski equipment, uninterrupted transportation of personnel and cargo through snow-covered areas with difficult terrain is ensured.

In addition, within the framework of the visit, a newly built canteen was opened.

Hasanov gave appropriate instructions to further improve the social and living conditions of servicemen.



