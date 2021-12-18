Ankara offers Baku partnership in production of Turkish fighter jet - Ismail Demir

By Trend:

Turkey is negotiating a partnership in the production of a domestic fighter. Our doors are open for cooperation in this direction. In particular, we are talking about cooperation with countries such as Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and we propose to unite efforts in this direction, ead of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Ismail Demir said in an interview to the CNN Turk, Trend reports.

"We are and will continue to take certain steps in this direction, because the resources of one country may not be enough to implement a project of this scale. Of course, each country has its own skills and abilities. It is very important to combine these abilities. We received positive signals in this regard, we said that we are completely open for partnership. We will continue to develop steps in this direction with countries from which we received positive signals, and we believe that we must continue efforts in this direction," he said.

Work on the fifth generation Turkish fighter TF-X was announced in May 2013. The TF-X is expected to make its maiden flight in 2023.