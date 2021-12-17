President increases wages of education workers

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed on December 17 a decree on increasing the salaries of employees of state institutions of vocational education, teachers who have passed the diagnostic assessment of knowledge and skills, including managers of pre-conscription training and physical education of young people, and workers involved in activities in the field of management and education.

According to the decree, from January 1, 2022, monthly official salaries of employees of state vocational education institutions financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan, teachers who have passed the diagnostic assessment of knowledge and skills, employees engaged in activities in the field of management, and training, will increase by an average of 20 percent, leaders of physical education - by an average of 30 percent, and leaders of pre-conscription training of youth - by an average of 40 percent.

will be updated