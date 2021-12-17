TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenia planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make explosion more powerful - Azerbaijani ministry

17 December 2021 [18:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Armenians planted mines not only underground, but also on its surface during the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, head of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, Captain Suleyman Heydarov, told Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

“The mines were also put on trees, concrete structures, pillars,” Heydarov said. “There are special instructions for planting and using of mines. But Armenia did not follow them and planted mines in a chaotic manner. The Armenian side planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make the explosion more powerful.”

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/213541.html

Print version

Views: 79

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also