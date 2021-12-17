Nakhchivan garrison troops hold live-fire tactical drills

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army (Nakhchivan garrison) has conducted live-fire tactical drills, the Defence Ministry reported on December 16.

“In addition to motorized and mechanized units, reinforcing units were also involved in the exercises,” the ministry said.

Under the drills plan, the military units were put on alert and deployed to the drills ground.

The report added that the motorized rifle and mechanized units were augmented with drones, tanks, and anti-tank weapons, as well as mortar fire to plan and perform modern combined-arms combat operations and achieve combat interoperability in close combat settings.

As part of the drills, the troops destroyed an imaginary enemy’s firearms, personnel and armored vehicles stationed on the front line and completed the combat mission in a timely and accurate manner.

The interaction of the units was achieved as a result of the decisive and successful completion of combat missions in a short period of time, the report concluded.



