Observer status in EAEU would be beneficial for Azerbaijan – Russian deputy PM

By Trend

An observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be beneficial for Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters on Dec. 16 on the sidelines of the conference titled "Current State and Prospects of Russia-Azerbaijan Relations in the Context of Integrated Processes" in Baku, Trend reports.

“This status really enables an observer country to be more aware of the current situation,” Overchuk added.

“Not too many people know about the EAEU in Azerbaijan. Approximately 30-40 percent of the population does not know what it is.”

The Russian deputy prime minister said that of course, it is necessary to raise the level of awareness.

“The status of an observer includes such a function,” Overchuk said. “Within this status, an observer country can participate in the activity of work structures, receive all the documentation, see the organization’s internal activity.”

The Russian deputy prime minister said that an observer-country has the right to have its own representatives at this organization.

“When you know more, you can get more benefit from cooperation,” Overchuk said. “Therefore, it is beneficial for Azerbaijan as well.”

Earlier, first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, proposed to provide Azerbaijan with an observer status in the EAEU.