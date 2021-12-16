Azerbaijan negotiating robots purchase for mine clearance - minister

By Trend





Azerbaijan is negotiating the purchase of robots for mine clearance, Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Heydarov, the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue to work on clearing the liberated territories from mines.

He also noted that clearing the liberated territories from mines is not a matter of one day.

"The transferred maps of minefields are inaccurate, so it is difficult to clear these territories of mines. But de-mining continues. By order of the President of Azerbaijan, a de-mining regiment was created. De-mining robots will also be purchased, and negotiations are already underway on this issue. In addition, specially trained dogs are prepared. After clearing these territories from mines, infrastructure will be built, conditions will be created for the development of agriculture. After the creation of the infrastructure, safe living on these lands of the population will be ensured," Heydarov said.