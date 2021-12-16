Interdepartmental Center’s working groups visit liberated Hadrut

By Azernews

Working groups of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters have visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Hadrut settlement, Trend has reported.

On December 10, the working groups of the Interdepartmental Center for Science, Education, Culture and Urban Planning visited the region to inspect cultural, historical and religious monuments in Khojavand’s Hadrut, Tugh, Chinarli settlements as well as the historical Azikh (Azykh) Cave.

During the visit, the delegation was in the Albanian temple located in Chinarli village, and the 12th-century Albanian church in the historical center of Hadrut settlement.

As a part of the visit to Tugh village, the delegation inspected numerous traditional Karabakh foothills with balconies, which define the panorama and historical architectural landscape of the village, as well as the remains of the Dizag Malik Palace, an architectural monument of local significance, and Albanian churches.

In the late Middle Ages, Tugh was one of the largest and most important settlements in the surrounding area. There are the remains of defensive structures, large arched spring pools, the historical 18th-century bridges in the village. Of the historical architectural monuments located in Tugh, two are under state protection and three are under local protection as monuments of local significance.

Following the detailed inspection of the historical sites in Tugh, a mobile meeting was held with the participation of members of both groups.

The groups thoroughly discussed the “Concept of Hadrut Tourism Development” and the “Concept of Tugh Tourism Development” presented by the State Tourism Agency.

The members of the delegation also exchanged views on the implementation of conservation and restoration projects related to the creation of tourism and recreation zones, as well as the protection of cultural heritage in these areas.

The experts of the working group on science, education and culture also paid a visit to the world-famous Azikh Cave at the end of the trip.

The trip was arranged in line with the instructions that were voiced by President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting with the representatives of the Khojavand community on October 9.