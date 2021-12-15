Turkish FM visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

By Azernews

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has visited Azerbaijan's pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 within the framework of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Day.az has reported.

The minister got acquainted with the exhibition of the country and with the interior of the pavilion.

At the same time, Cavusoglu wrote his heartfelt words in the pavilion's memory book.

"I was glad to visit the pavilion of Azerbaijan today. Congratulations for setting up the pavilion, which comprehensively represents Azerbaijan. One nation, two states, Turkey-Azerbaijan," he wrote.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Dubai Expo 2020 with a national pavilion under the "Seeds for the Future" theme. The Azerbaijani national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, features videos highlighting the country's history, cultural legacy and geography.

Earlier, agrarian opportunities of Azerbaijan's liberated territories were presented at the Dubai Expo Center. The participants were informed about the investment opportunities in agriculture in Azerbaijan and the leading directions and potential projects for investment in agriculture in the liberated territories. The information was presented about the "smart village" project implemented in Karabakh and the work done in this field, as well as directions of development of agriculture in Azerbaijan and the system of electronic agriculture applied in the country.