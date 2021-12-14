TODAY.AZ / Politics

President arrives in Belgium to attend EU summit [PHOTO/VIDEO]

14 December 2021 [08:00] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Brussels, the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit to attend the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union, Azertag reported on December 13.

Azerbaijanis living in Europe welcomed President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in Brussels. They held placards in French and English "Mr. President, welcome!", "European Azerbaijanis greet you!", "Azerbaijan respects common values!", as well as the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union.
















