Commemoration dedicated to Heydar Aliyev hosted in Los Angeles

By Trend

A commemorative event dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Los Angeles on December 10, 2021, on the eve of the National Leader’s 18th death anniversary, Trend reports citing Consulate General in LA.

Held by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the event was hosted at the Islamic Center of Inglewood, which is one of the largest and oldest mosques in California. In his remarks, Consul General Nasimi Aghayev spoke about the extraordinary life path of Heydar Aliyev and his outstanding role and tireless efforts in the preservation and strengthening of Azerbaijan’s independent and sovereign statehood. He noted that Heydar Aliyev was elected President of Azerbaijan during the most difficult times for the nation. His wise leadership shielded Azerbaijan from potential fragmentation and collapse. Highlighting the many difficult challenges the National Leader faced in preserving Azerbaijan’s independence and how masterfully he overcame them, the Consul General said that the memory of Heydar Aliyev will always live in the hearts and minds of the Azerbaijani people.

Noting that Heydar Aliyev's policies have been successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, Consul General Agayev said that today Azerbaijan is one of the world’s fastest modernizing countries, and last year Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenia’s illegal and internationally condemned occupation, and restored historical justice.

In his speech, President of the Islamic Center of Inglewood, Javed Bava, highlighted his recent visit to Azerbaijan, together with other faith leaders from Los Angeles. He mentioned that the delegation also visited the liberated cities of Shusha and Aghdam, and witnessed the bitter consequences of crimes committed by Armenia in these cities, including against Azerbaijani religious and cultural heritage. Speaking of Azerbaijan’s interfaith harmony, Bava shared his impressions of seeing Azerbaijani Shias and Sunnis pray together in the same mosques, and Muslims, Christians and Jews living peacefully together. Bava said that they were honored to commemorate the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, who laid the foundation of present-day independent and multicultural Azerbaijan.

Then prayers were said for Heydar Aliyev.