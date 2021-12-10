Azerbaijan foils Armenian provocation near Kalbajar

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has foiled Armenia's provocative attempts near Kalbajar region on the state border, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on December 10.

Armenia's armed forces committed another provocation in Basarkechar region of the state border, assembling additional manpower and military equipment. Starting from 1200 on December 10, the opposing side tried to keep the Azerbaijani army positions stationed in Kalbajar region under fire, the ministry said.

"As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan army units in a short period of time, the opposing side was suppressed and its provocative attempts were stopped. The Azerbaijan army units control the operational situation," the report added.

Earlier, the ministry reported Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar at about 1500 on December 9.

On the night of December 8, Azerbaijani army serviceman Asif Aliyev was killed in a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces near Kalbajar.

From 1435 to 1530 on December 8, the Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar region's Zaylik settlement.

The worst escalation of tension was registered on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on November 16. As a result, seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded during military operations in Kalbajar and Lachin on the state border with Armenia on November 16.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.