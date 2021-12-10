MoD: New Armenian provocation committed in Kalbajar

By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia's armed forces have committed another provocation in the Kalbajar section of the state border, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on December 9.

At about 1500 on December 9, the Armenian military units from the combat positions located in the direction of Basarkechar region fired on the Azerbaijan army positions in Kalbajar region, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijan army units stationed in this direction took relevant measures. The Azerbaijan army units control the operational situation, the report added.

The ministry earlier reported that Azerbaijani army serviceman Asif Aliyev was killed in a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the night of December 8 in the direction of Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

From 1435 to 1530 on December 8, the Armenian armed forces' units fired from their positions in Basarkechar region's Yukhari Shorzha settlement on the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar region's Zaylik settlement. The Armenian troops fired intensively for no apparent reason using small arms, the Defence Ministry said on December 8.

The worst escalation of tension was registered on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on November 16. As a result, seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded during military operations in Kalbajar and Lachin on the state border with Armenia on November 16.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.