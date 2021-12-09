Azerbaijan to build, restore schools in liberated lands

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Education Minister Emin Amrullayev has said that Azerbaijan will build and reconstruct schools in its liberated lands, local media reported on December 9.

Amrullayev noted that the design of school ? 1in Shusha city completed and its construction will begin soon, the report added.

“Both Aghdam and Shusha schools will be among the most modern schools in terms of their architectural features,” Amrullayev stressed.

The minister added that these will be the best school projects to be implemented in the region.

"The design process has begun in Agdam and Jabrayil. The process is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. It is expected that steps will be taken to build a school in Fuzuli in the near future. This is a very serious and large process,” Amrullayev underlined.

He said that the Aghali village school in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region will be restored following the return of the residents.

Amrullayev stressed that work is being carried out with the relevant agencies in this regard.

The minister also noted that during the transition period for the resettlement of residents in the village, it is planned to have a hybrid or distance form of education for several weeks so that children are not left out of school.

“Online lessons will be held even if there are two, three, or five schoolchildren in the village during that period. There will be a full-scale educational process after the construction of the school building, the creation of the entire infrastructure,” Amrullayev stressed.

In all, Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2bn ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages, and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.