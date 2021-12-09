First meeting of cooperation platform in 3+3 format to be held in Moscow

By Trend

The first meeting of the cooperation platform in the 3 + 3 format "to ensure peace and stability" in the South Caucasus will be held on December 10 in Moscow, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"The first meeting of the regional cooperation platform in the 3 + 3 format, put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, will be held in Moscow on December 10, 2021," said the ministry's statement.

"The meeting, which will be attended by the Deputy Minister Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and Iran, Turkey will be represented by the Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Onal," said the statement.