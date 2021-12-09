Nakhchivan garrison special forces hold anti-terror drills

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Nakhchivan garrison (Combined Arms Army) special forces have conducted anti-terrorism drills, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The special tactical drills were held under the "Reconciliation Plan of the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops for the 2021 academic year", the report added.

As a part of the drills, the special forces were instructed to neutralize the terrorist group of an imaginary enemy, which was preparing to commit provocations among civilians.

Backed by armored vehicles and helicopters, the tasked military groups attacked the terrorists' hideout. Moreover, the servicemen evacuated their partners wounded during the attack.

The drills, which improved the special forces' anti-terrorist skills were conducted in conditions close to real combat, included close-range combat elements and various types of weapons.

The training, which aimed to improve the personnel’s counter-terrorism skills, was performed in situations as near to real-world warfare as possible and featured close-contact combat with the use of various weapons, the report stressed.

The special forces achieved the set goals by preventing the sabotage and subversive activities of the imaginary enemy.

Special Forces Commander Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev along with members of the Turkish Armed Forces observed the drills.

At the end of the exercises, the personnel’s combat readiness was highly appreciated and valuable gifts were presented to them.



