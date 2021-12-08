MFA: Azerbaijan suffered from equal approach to aggressor and aggression victim [UPDATE]

By Trend

Azerbaijan suffered from the fact that an equal approach was shown towards the aggressor and to the one who was subjected to aggression, on the political arena, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

According to Mammadov, each court has the power to decide on a complaint under a specific convention.

"Therefore, Azerbaijan has filed complaints against Armenia in several international courts within the framework of various international conventions," he noted.

The deputy minister further said that the first court to which Azerbaijan applied was the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), and the complaint was filed on the basis of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights, to which both Azerbaijan and Armenia joined.

"The complaint covered issues related to the first Karabakh war [in 1990s], the period of occupation [of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia], the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan during the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020],” he reminded.

Due to the equal treatment shown to the aggressor and to the one who was subjected to aggression, in February this year, Azerbaijan filed a complaint, which will be considered by the European Court in the coming years, added Mammadov.