Azerbaijan urges Armenia to fulfill its obligations under trilateral deals

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has urged Armenia to fulfill its obligations under trilateral deals signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan in 2020 and 2021, instead of addressing the international community on false grounds.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made the relevant statement while commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement dated December 7, 2021.

“We urge the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the country which for almost 30 years illegally held the Azerbaijani territory under occupation, ignoring the calls of the international community, to carefully read the statements signed by their country’s leader and fulfill its obligations under these documents, instead of addressing the international community on false grounds,” the ministry said.

It was noted that the Armenian Foreign Ministry claims in its statement that the views expressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with Guba region residents allegedly do not correspond to the signed trilateral statements and pose a threat to the territorial integrity of Armenia.

“It is nothing more than an attempt by the Armenian side to hide its unwillingness to fulfill its obligations, as well as create unreasonable phobias among its population and divert the attention of the international community from this issue,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan has repeatedly stressed the importance of implementing the joint statements signed by the leaders of the three countries at the highest level, and has taken concrete steps in this direction.

“Despite the fact that more than a year has passed, Armenia is not fulfilling its obligations under various pretexts, hindering the maintenance of peace and security in the region,” the statement added.

The ministry stressed that Armenia, which has not yet given up its baseless claims to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and demonstrates revanchism, does not reciprocate Azerbaijan’s steps to normalize relations between the two countries.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue on unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.