Baku denies Armenian militant's killing in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has dismissed as false Armenian media reports on an Armenian militant's killing on the Azerbaijani territory, Trend reported on December 7.

The reports circulated in the Armenian media alleging that Gor Martirosyan, an illegal Armenian armed group member on the Azerbaijani territory, was killed by the Azerbaijani army's firing is "unfounded and false", the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry was quoted as saying.

"The spread of such false information is an attempt to cover up another crime that resulted in the death of the Armenian individuals on the evening of December 5," the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

bout 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on 10 November 2020.

On August 11, 2021, Azerbaijan urged the Russian peacekeepers to end the illegal deployment of Armenian troops on Azerbaijan’s territories under their temporary control.

Later on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan has recently identified that Armenian troops are being sent to Karabakh via the Lachin corridor that is controlled by the Russian peacekeepers and stressed that this contradicts the 10 November deal.